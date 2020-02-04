Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 4th

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud Icebreakers will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Osseo at the MAC Tuesday night. The Icebreakers are 14-10 on the season.

The game is also Youth Hockey Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Monticello
Little Falls @ Rocori
North Branch @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji @ Tech
Apollo @ Willmar
Cathedral @ Perham

Boys Hockey
St. Cloud @ Rogers
Hutchinson @ River Lakes

Girls Basketball
Tech @ Moorhead 6 PM
Rocori @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Milaca @ Cathedral

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top