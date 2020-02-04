Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 4th

The St. Cloud Icebreakers will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Osseo at the MAC Tuesday night. The Icebreakers are 14-10 on the season.

The game is also Youth Hockey Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sartell @ Monticello

Little Falls @ Rocori

North Branch @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Bemidji @ Tech

Apollo @ Willmar

Cathedral @ Perham

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud @ Rogers

Hutchinson @ River Lakes

Girls Basketball

Tech @ Moorhead 6 PM

Rocori @ Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Milaca @ Cathedral