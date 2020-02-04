Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 4th
The St. Cloud Icebreakers will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Osseo at the MAC Tuesday night. The Icebreakers are 14-10 on the season.
The game is also Youth Hockey Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Monticello
Little Falls @ Rocori
North Branch @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji @ Tech
Apollo @ Willmar
Cathedral @ Perham
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud @ Rogers
Hutchinson @ River Lakes
Girls Basketball
Tech @ Moorhead 6 PM
Rocori @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Milaca @ Cathedral