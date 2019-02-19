Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 19th
The boys hockey playoffs get underway for the five St. Cloud metro-area teams Tuesday. Cathedral, Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice will all host games, while St. Cloud and River Lakes will open things on the road.
The Sartell Sabres will host Prairie Centre at Bernick's Arena in a game that can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
8AA
Roseau @ St. Cloud 6 PM
6A
River Lakes @ Little Falls 7 PM
Breckenridge @ Cathedral 7 PM
5A
Legacy Christian @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sartell @ Rocori
Fergus Falls @ Apollo 8 PM
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Moorhead @ Tech
Albany @ Cathedral
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech @ St. Francis
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Rocori @ Sartell