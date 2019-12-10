Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 10th
The Sartell girls basketball team beat St. Francis 69-48 Monday night to improve to 1-3 on the season. Gretta Mahowald led the Sabres with 20 points, while Avery Templin scored 16.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE:
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Sartell
Tech @ Buffalo
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Rocori
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes @ Sartell
Buffalo @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
Ice Breakers @ Willmar 5:30 PM
Storm N Sabres @ River Lakes