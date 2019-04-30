Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, April 30th

The Apollo Eagles will host the Rocori baseball team for a pair of games Tuesday night at the MAC. The Eagles are currently 3-3 overall this season, while the Spartans check in at 2-3.

First pitch of the twin-bill is set for 4:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Sartell @ Brainerd DH 4 PM

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice DH 4 PM

Rocori @ Apollo DH 4:15 PM

Cathedral @ Milaca 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM

Softball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria DH 4 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd DH 4 PM

Rocori @ Apollo DH 4 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral 4:15 PM

Tech @ Fergus Falls 5 PM