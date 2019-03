The Tech Tiger baseball team will host the Rocori Spartans Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Tigers are 1-0 so far this season, while the Spartans will be making their 2017 debut.

ELSEWHERE:

Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM

Moorhead @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral 7 PM

SOFTBALL

Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids 5 PM

Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM

Tech @ ROCORI 5 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM