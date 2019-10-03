Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 3rd

Thursday marks the final day of the regular season for St. Cloud Metro-area boys soccer teams. The Apollo Eagles and Sartell Sabres will close out their pre-playoff schedules with home matches, while the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Cathedral Crusaders will finish on the road.

Boys Soccer

Cathedral @ Sartell 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moorhead 7 PM

Tech @ Alexandria 7 PM

Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Litle Falls 5 PM

Rocori @ Willmar 5 PM

Alexandria @ Tech 7 PM

Cathedral @ Sartell 7 PM

Volleyball

Sartell @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Tech @ Alexandria

Albany @ Cathedral