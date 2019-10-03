Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 3rd

PHOTO: Emmett Keenan, Cathedral Activities

Thursday marks the final day of the regular season for St. Cloud Metro-area boys soccer teams. The Apollo Eagles and Sartell Sabres will close out their pre-playoff schedules with home matches, while the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Cathedral Crusaders will finish on the road.

Boys Soccer
Cathedral @ Sartell 5 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moorhead 7 PM
Tech @ Alexandria 7 PM
Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM

Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Litle Falls 5 PM
Rocori @ Willmar 5 PM
Alexandria @ Tech 7 PM
Cathedral @ Sartell 7 PM

Volleyball
Sartell @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Alexandria
Albany @ Cathedral

