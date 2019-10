Four St. Cloud area teams will meet in two Section 8A boys soccer matches slated for Thursday night. The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will play at Sartell at 4 p.m., followed by Apollo taking on Cathedral at SCSU at 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Apollo vs Sartell 4 PM

Melrose @ Tech 5 PM

Volleyball

Fergus Falls @ Sartell

Monticello @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo @ Tech

Litchfield @ Cathedral