Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, May 2nd
The Sartell baseball team will travel to Brainerd for a pair of games Thursday afternoon. The doubleheader is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m.
The Sabres are 3-2 so far this season, while the Warriors currently check in at 4-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5 PM
Cathedral @ Foley 5 PM
Softball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 4 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 4 PM, vs Bemidji after
Apollo @ Rocori 4 PM DH
Willmar @ Tech 5 PM
Cathedral @ Mora 5 PM