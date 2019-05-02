Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, May 2nd

The Sartell baseball team will travel to Brainerd for a pair of games Thursday afternoon. The doubleheader is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m.

The Sabres are 3-2 so far this season, while the Warriors currently check in at 4-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Willmar 5 PM

Cathedral @ Foley 5 PM

Softball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 4 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 4 PM, vs Bemidji after

Apollo @ Rocori 4 PM DH

Willmar @ Tech 5 PM

Cathedral @ Mora 5 PM