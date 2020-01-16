Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 16th

The Cathedral basketball teams will host Albany for a doubleheader Thursday night. The games were originally scheduled for Friday night, but were moved due to an impending snowstorm.

Tip-off for the girls' game is set for 5:45.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Alexandria @ Tech

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Monticello

Albany @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Simley

St. Cloud @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls @ Storm N Sabres (Bernick’s Arena)

Ice Breakers @ River Lakes