Prep Sports Schedule – Thursday, January 14th

Aaaaand we're back! High school sports return to game action Thursday in Minnesota. Here's a look at the matchups on opening day.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Mora 7 PM

Sartell @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes @ Bemidji 7:15 PM

St. Cloud @ Brainerd/LF 7:15 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sartell @ Brainerd 7:15 PM

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7:15 PM

Rocori @ Willmar 7:15 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dassell-Cokato @ Rocori 7:15 PM

Apollo @ Sartell 7:15 PM