Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 7th [UPDATE]
UPDATE: All games for Thursday evening have been postponed due to weather. We will post makeup dates as they become available.
The Cathedral hockey team will host Breck Thursday night at the MAC in a big Class A showdown. The Crusaders are currently ranked #3 in Class A, while Breck ranks #18 according to the latest QRF rankings.
Tonight's game will get underway at 6 p.m. due to weather.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Willmar @ Rocori
Sartell @ Alexandria
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Brainerd
Alexandria @ Sartell Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM