Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 6th
It's rivalry night in boys basketball as the Tech Tigers head north for a game at Apollo High School. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 75-59 on December 13th.
Also on the schedule Thursday, the Sartell Sabres take on rival Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell High School. The Sabres won the first matchup of the season 60-47.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ Rocori
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Tech @ Big Lake
Boys Hockey
Hermantown @ St. Cloud
River Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice