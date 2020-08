Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, August 27th

High School sports are back in full swing Thursday, with a number of local teams in action. Here's a look at the schedule for Thursday, August 27th.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rocori @ Rocori 10 a.m.

Tech @ Boulder Ridge 12 p.m.

Cathedral @ Albany 10 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Moorhead @ Rocori 1 p.m.

Bemidji @ Apollo 3:30 p.m.

Alexandria @ Sartell 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexandria @ Sartell 5 p.m.

Little Falls @ Cathedral 5 p.m.

Moorhead @ ROCORI 5:30 p.m.

Willmar @ Apollo 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell @ Alexandria 7 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji 7 p.m.

Rocori @ Moorhead 7 p.m.

Apollo @ Willmar 7 p.m.

SWIM/DIVE

Sartell @ Alexandria 6 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji 6 p.m.

Rocori @ Moorhead 6 p.m.

Apollo @ Willmar 6 p.m.

Albany @ Cathedral (SCSU) 6 p.m.