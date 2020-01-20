Prep Sports Schedule- Monday, January 20th

There are three matchups on the prep sports schedule for Monday, with the Cathedral girls basketball team, the Sartell/Sauk Rapids girls hockey team and the St. Cloud boys hockey team all in action.

The Crusaders will host Minnetonka in an afternoon matchup at the North Gym. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. The Crusaders are 5-8 this season and currently on a three-game losing skid.

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will host Farmington in a game that was originally scheduled for late November. St. Cloud has won five of its past six games.

The Storm 'N' Sabres will head to Marshall to take on the Tigers. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m.