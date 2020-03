The Apollo boys basketball team will travel to Cold Spring Monday night to take on the Rocori Spartans. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Spartans defeat the Eagles 86-84 in the teams' first matchup on January 24th.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Waconia 7 PM

Cathedral @ Albany 7:15 PM

Tech @ Sartell 7:15 PM

Adapted Floor Hockey

St. Cloud @ Maple Grove 4:30 PM