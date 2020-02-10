Prep Sports Schedule- Monday, February 10th

The Tech Tiger girls basketball team will head to Delano Monday night in one of two games on the schedule. The Tech Tigers are currently looking to snap a three game losing skid and have a 5-16 record overall.

The Delano Tigers are 3-19 overall, but snapped a 12 game skid with a win over Holy Family Catholic on February 7th.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral girls basketball team will head to Kimball to take on the Cubs. The Crusaders are 9-11 on the season after having a four game win streak snapped with a loss to Pierz on February 7th. The Cubs are 2-20 on the year and have lost nine straight games since their last win over Paynesville on January 7th.