The Cathedral hockey team will host Rochester Lourdes Friday night at the MAC. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

The #1 Crusaders are currently 17-1-1 on the season, while Rochester Lourdes is 0-20.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Willmar

Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Foley @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Rochester Lourdes @ Cathedral

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ Moorhead

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes