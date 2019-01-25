Prep Sports Schedule- Friday, January 25th

The Sartell Sabres will host rival Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday night in a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball game. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Sabres are 11-2 so far this season, including a 6-2 mark in the Central Lakes Conference. Sauk Rapids-Rice is currently 2-13 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Sartell beat the Storm 67-41 in the teams' first meeting on December 14th.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Rocori @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Willmar

Alexandria @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Cathedral @ Mora

Girls Hockey

Thief River Falls @ St. Cloud

Roseau @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids