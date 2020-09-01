Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule- September 1st
There were two girls soccer matches on the schedule Monday afternoon, with Little Falls topping St. John's Prep 8-0 and Sauk Rapids-Rice falling to Moorhead 12-0. A full slate of matches awaits fans on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Apollo @ Bemidji 5 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 5 PM
Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM
Tech @ Willmar 7 PM
Rocori @ Alexandria 7 PM
BOYS SOCCER
Brainerd @ Sartell 5 PM
Little Falls @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Alexandria @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Willmar @ Tech 7 PM
Moorhead @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM