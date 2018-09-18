Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule

PHOTO: Emmett Keenan, Cathedral Activities

The Cathedral boys soccer team defeated Minnewaska Area 7-0 Monday night. McRay Drong posted a hat trick to lead CHS to the win, while Jack Thibault posted the shutout in net for the Crusaders.

Cathedral improves to 6-3 on the season and does not play again until Monday, when they will host the Alexandria Cardinals.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Soccer
Delano 2, Apollo 1

TUESDAY
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM

Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Cathedral 2

TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM
Rocori @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM
Heritage Christian @ Cathedral 7 PM

 

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top