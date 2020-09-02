Prep Soccer Scoreboard- September 2nd

The Cathedral boys soccer team topped Zimmerman 5-1 Tuesday night in their first Granite Ridge Conference match of the season. Jacob Manar and Connor Drong each scored a pair of goals to lead the Crusaders to the win.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS SOCCER

Bemidji 2, Apollo 1

Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 2

Brainerd 2, Sartell 0

Willmar 3, Tech 1

Alexandria 8, Rocori 0

BOYS SOCCER

Brainerd 1, Sartell 0

Little Falls 2, St. John’s 1

Alexandria 1, Rocori 1

Tech 5, Willmar 2

Moorhead 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Apollo 1, Bemidji 0