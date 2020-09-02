Prep Soccer Scoreboard- September 2nd
The Cathedral boys soccer team topped Zimmerman 5-1 Tuesday night in their first Granite Ridge Conference match of the season. Jacob Manar and Connor Drong each scored a pair of goals to lead the Crusaders to the win.
ELSEWHERE:
GIRLS SOCCER
Bemidji 2, Apollo 1
Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 2
Brainerd 2, Sartell 0
Willmar 3, Tech 1
Alexandria 8, Rocori 0
BOYS SOCCER
Brainerd 1, Sartell 0
Little Falls 2, St. John’s 1
Alexandria 1, Rocori 1
Tech 5, Willmar 2
Moorhead 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Apollo 1, Bemidji 0