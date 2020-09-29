Prep Soccer Schedule- Tuesday, September 29th

The 7-0 Cathedral boys soccer team will hit the road Tuesday for a matchup with 1-4 Melrose. The Crusaders defeated the Dutchmen 5-2 in the teams' first meeting of the season on September 10th.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS SOCCER
Bemidji @ Sartell 5 PM
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Willmar @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER
Sartell @ Bemidji 7 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 PM
Rocori @ Willmar 7 PM

