Prep Scores And Schedule – March 1st/2nd

The Sartell boys hockey team topped River Lakes 4-1 Monday night at Bernick's Arena. The win improves the Sabres to 4-1 on the season and snaps a three-game losing skid, while the Stars fall to 3-6-2.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead at 9:21 of the opening period on a Michael Webster goal, assisted by Billy Vogt and Connor Hacker. The Sabres outshot the Stars 8-7 in the opening period.

Sartell swarmed River Lakes in the second period with a pair of goals and a 13-3 shots on goal margin. Hayden Walters made the score 2-0 with a power play goal at 1:47, assisted by Webster.

Later in the period Billy Vogt notched a goal to make the score 3-0 in favor of Sartell with an assist credited to Parker Comstock.

River Lakes got on the board with a Cole Pientka goal at 6:44 of the third period, but the Sabres added a Matthew Pallansch insurance goal at 11:46 to secure the win. Will Yu and Hayden Walters were given assists on the goal.

The Sabres outshot the Stars 11-7 in the third period for a game total of 32-17.

Next up for the Sabres is a game at Morris-Benson Area on Saturday, while the Stars will look to regroup at Mora on Thursday.

ELSEWHERE MONDAY:

BBB: Sartell 63 Fergus Falls 55

BBB: Apollo 59, Bemidji 56

BBB: Alexandria 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43

BHKY: Cathedral 7, Red Wing 0

GBB: Annandale 48, Cathedral 36

-----------------------------------------------------

TUESDAY GAMES

GHKY: Storm N Sabres @ Moorhead 6 PM

GHKY: Bemidji @ Ice Breakers 6:15 PM

GHKY: Chisago Lakes @ River Lakes 6:15 PM

BHKY: St. Cloud @ Bemidji

BHKY: Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

BBB: Willmar @ Tech

BBB: Little Falls @ Cathedral

GBB: Rocori @ Fergus Falls

GBB: Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

GBB: Sartell @ Apollo

GBB: Cathedral @ Melrose