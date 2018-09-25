Prep Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams swept the Alexandria Cardinals in a doubleheader Monday at Whitney Park. The boys won by a 4-3 final score, while the girls won 2-1.
Cole Tetrault and McRay Drong each scored a pair of goals for the Crusader boys in their win. CHS improves to 7-3 on the season with the victory.
Maddy Bauerly and Anika Wirth each netted goals for the Crusader girls, with the win improving CHS to 4-4-1 on the season.
TUESDAY:
Volleyball
Alexandria @ Tech
Sartell @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Cathedral @ Becker
Girls Soccer
Willmar @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
Apollo @ Bemidji 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM
Boys Soccer
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Rocori @ Willmar 5 PM
Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Apollo 7 PM