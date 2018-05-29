Prep Results; Sartell Softball Survives

The Sartell-St. Stephen softball team downed Sauk Rapids-Rice 11-4 before topped Alexandria 6-5 to stay alive in the Section 8-3-A tournament. Courtney Deters was 3-4 with 2 RBIs in game 2 for the Sabres. Sartell will play Detroit Lakes at 2pm Wednesday in Bemidji in an elimination game. The winner advances to play Bemidji in the Section finals.

Baseball

Section 6AA Playoffs

Albany 21, Spectrum 0

Cathedral 2, LPGE 2 (6 inning - suspended due to rain and will resume at 3pm today)

Kimball 1, Annandale 0

Foley 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Holdingford 4, Sauk Centre 2

Royalton 4, Pillager 3

Tuesday Baseball Schedule

Section 5-3-A

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Apollo, 2pm (Putz Field)

#5 Big Lake at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 5pm (Champion Field)

#7 Becker at #2 Rocori, 5pm

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral vs. LPGE, 3pm (resumed)

Albany vs. Royalton, 5pm @ Faber Field

Cathedral/LPGE vs. Holdingford, 7pm @ Faber Field

Foley vs. Osakis, 5pm @ Putz Field

Kimball vs. Pierz, 7pm @ Putz Field