Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 15th
The Sartell Sabres beat River Lakes 5-1 Tuesday night in a boys hockey game at Bernick's Arena. The Sabres are now 10-4 overall this season, and 5-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.
Jack Henneman's two goals led Sartell to the win, while netminder Devin Peterson made 23 saves in the victory.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS HOCKEY
Chisago Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Andover 8, St. Cloud 0
Cathedral 6, Delano 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Willmar 0