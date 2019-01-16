Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 15th

The Sartell Sabres beat River Lakes 5-1 Tuesday night in a boys hockey game at Bernick's Arena. The Sabres are now 10-4 overall this season, and 5-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Jack Henneman's two goals led Sartell to the win, while netminder Devin Peterson made 23 saves in the victory.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS HOCKEY

Chisago Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Andover 8, St. Cloud 0

Cathedral 6, Delano 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Willmar 0