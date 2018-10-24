Prep Football Scoreboard

The Apollo Eagles beat Little Falls 51-21 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. The Eagles led 51-0 at halftime, with seven different players scoring touchdowns.

Cameron Vorachit started the scoring for the Eagles with a 43 yard reception following a Lukas Theisen interception. Theisen would intercept a second pass and return it 31 yards for a touchdown later in the first quarter, while quarterback Logan Johnson, running back Clifton Patterson, receiver Jalyn Williams and even defensive captain Issac Erickson-Thoemke also scored touchdowns in the Eagles' win.

Apollo will play at Willmar on Saturday night in the section semifinal.

The Rocori Spartans upset the Fergus Falls Otters 14-7 on the road Tuesday night. Spartans quarterback Camdyn Bauer found Chris Clark for a touchdown pass with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter for the winning score.

The Spartans will travel to top-seeded Detroit Lakes on Saturday night.

ELSEWHERE :

Tech 37, Osseo 7

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 PM Saturday

New London-Spicer 54, Cathedral 12

Moorhead 41, Sartell 6