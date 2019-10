The Rocori Spartans beat the Apollo Eagles 34-0 in the teams' final regular season game of the year. Rocori is now 6-2 on the season, while the Eagles fall to 1-7.

Senior quarterback Jack Steil threw for a pair of touchdowns, and ran for two, before being relieved early in the third quarter.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-6) 26, Alexandria (5-3) 21

Albany 50, Cathedral (1-7) 14

Tech (5-3) 28, Brainerd 12

Becker 38, Sartell (1-7) 6