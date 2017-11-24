Prep Bowl, Wild, Timberwolves, Gophers Playing Today

Prep Bowl Schedule @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Spring Grove vs. Nevis, 10am (9-man)

Pipestone vs. Caledonia, 1pm (2-A)

Academy of Holy Angels vs. Cloquet, 4pm (4-A)

Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka, 7pm (6-A)

The 14th ranked and 5-0 Gopher men's basketball team plays in Brooklyn at the Barclay's Center against UMass at 11am today and will play Alabama at 4pm.

Minnesota Wild host Colorado at 3pm today, pregame on AM 1390 at 2:45. The Wild are 10-8-3.

Minnesota Timberwolves host Miami at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30. The Wolves are 11-7.

St. Cloud State women's basketball will play in Topeka, Kansas against Washburn tonight at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390.