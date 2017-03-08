Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm saw their season come to an end Tuesday night with a 72-71 loss to Detroit Lakes. The Storm finish the season with a 12-15 record.

ELSEWHERE:

Section 8AAA Boys Basketball

Bemidji 83, Sartell 68

Section 5AAA Boys Basketball

Rocori 62, Apollo 47

Saturday

Monticello vs Big Lake 6 PM

Rocori vs Zimmerman 7:30 PM

Section 8AAAA Boys Basketball

Tech 65, Buffalo 56 (OT)

Saturday

Elk River vs Maple Grove 2 PM

Rogers vs Tech 3:30 PM

Section 6AA Sub Section Final

Rush City 36, Cathedral 30