Prep Baseball Update

PRINCETON TIGERS 10 BECKER BULLDOGS 7

(Tuesday April 20th @ Becker) Granite Ridge Conference

The Tigers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals, each team collected eight hits. Starting pitcher for the Tigers was Geoffrey Skeim, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Mason Bertrand threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he issued a pair of walks.

The Tigers were led by Adam Johannsen, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Thomas Rush went 2 for 3, with a walk, three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Minks went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Mitch Krone went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Jensen went 1 for 3 with a walk and Ryan Brown was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Devon Day was hit by a pitch and he was credited with a RBI, Mason Bertrand earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Paetznick-Huhtala earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Mitchell Louden threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and three walks. Lucas Eigen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Lucas Eigen went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he had a sacrifice bunt. Kenny Foster-Jones went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Nick Bergland went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Huffman went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Ben Dumonceaux went 1 for 3 and Gavin Swanson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ACGC FALCONS 16 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3 (6 Innings)

(Tuesday April 20th @ EVW) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons collected nine hits and they were aided by fifteen walks the Eagles pitcher issued for a big win over their Conference rivals. Jackson Peterson started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaxon Behm threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Behm, he went 1 for 5 with a grand slam for 4 RBI’s. Jack Peterson went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch three times and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Malcom Ludwig went

1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Zach Bagley went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Zach Schultz went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice for a RBI and he earned three walks. Mason Hiltner was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Straumann went 1 for 3, with two walks and he scored three runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jackson Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Myles Dziengel threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jared Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jared Geislinger, he went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1 for 2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1 for 3 and Caden Neuman went 1 for 2 with a walk.

(DOUBLE HEADER)

ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 5 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 3

(Tuesday April 20th @ Alexandria) Central Lakes Conference

The Eagles defeated their CLC rivals, backed by some good defense, timely hitting and a very good pitching performance. Elian Mezquita started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Stadther threw 1/3 of an inning and he retired the batter he face to earn the save.

The Eagles offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Boettcher went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Grant Roob went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk and James Nyberg was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Hayden Schmitz went 2 for 4 and Alex Hausmann earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Erassy Antsino earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher JD Hennen was the pitcher of record, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Elijah Holthaus threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Suchy threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Will Such, he went 1 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s. Dean Sherman and Dayton Dowing both went 1 for 3 and and Brock Lerfald went 1 for 4. JD Hennen and Grady Anderson both went 1 for 3 and each scored a run. Caleb Runge went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Shay Endres earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 8 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 4

(Tuesday April 20th @ Alexandria) Central Lakes Conference

The Eagles were defeated in game No. 2 of their double header, the Cardinals collected six hits, and had solid pitching performances. Devan Sherman started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Parker Jendro threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Nate Hammeback went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devan Sherman went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Elijah Holthaus went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Dayton Dowing was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Clayton Birdsall was credited with a RBI. Shay Endres went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Lerfald went 1 for 5 and Reid Reisdorf went 1 for 3. Caleb Runge and Brady McCoy each earned a pair of walks and Aiden Staples earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Grant Stadther threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Allenspach threw

1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. James Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.