Prep Baseball Update

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 PIERZ PIONEERS 5

(Wednesday May 26th @ Pierz) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by seven timely hits, including one home run. Ethan Navratil started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Avery Schmit went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Zachary Moritz went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-4. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3, Will Mergen and Caden Sand each scored one run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Jonah Prokott threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kanden Happke, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Chandler Doucette went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ryan Stuckmayer went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Kolton Happke went 1-for-4. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Andy Winscker had a sacrifice and Trevor Radunz scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

(Thursday May 27th @ Little Falls)

The Sabres defeated their former CLC rivals and section rivals the Flyers, backed by seven hits, including a home run. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Steven Brinkerhoff threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout and Jalen Vorpahl threw one inning, he gave up three hits. Tory Lund threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Jack Greenlun threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and Chase Heying threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for an RBI, he had a stolen base. Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored one run. Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Haus and Kalen Lewis both earned a walk.

The Flyers starting pitcher Nick Henry threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Philippi threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Dane Couture, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Trevor Kloecki went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Gwost went 1-for-4 and Nick Henry went 1-for-3. Matt Philippi, Spencer Friese and Austin New all earned a walk.

MOORHEAD SPUDS 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Thursday May 27th @ Moorhead)

The Spuds defeated their rivals the Storm, backed by three timely hits and eleven walks. Gavin Gast threw a complete game for the Spuds, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Hendrickson led the Spuds on offense, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Kunkel earned three walks, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Carson Zimmer earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Taft went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. David Lindell earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson Young earned two walks.

The Storms starting pitcher Noah Jensen threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, nine walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Wollak threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Jensen led their offense, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-1 and Owen Arndt earned a walk.

CHISAGO LAKE WILDCATS 9 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Wednesday May 26th @ Chisago Lakes) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Wildcats defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by ten hits, including a double and a triple. Colin Havki started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Graeve threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Wildcats offense was led by Joe Graeve, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Colin Havki went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Augie Brown went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nate Zingerman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Wasko went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Ryan Sanvik earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Brown went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run, No. 24 was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and M. Sufka was hit by a pitch.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Kenny Foster Jones threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued three walks and gave up one run. Mitchell Louden threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Will Thorn threw 1 1/3 innings , he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Lucas Eigen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nick Berglund went 2-for-4 and Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Mitchell Louden and Jackson Thorn each went 1-for-4, Matthew Hoffman earned two walks and Gavin Swanson went 1-for-2.

ROGERS ROYALS 8 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

(Wednesday May 26h @ Cold Spring) Non-Conference

The Royals of the Northwest Suburban Conference defeated their CLC foes the Spartans, blacked by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Austin Schingeldecker started on the mound for the Royals, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Daun threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Redken Downs, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Noah Gordon went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Carter Daun went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Chase Barter went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jack Olsen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Robinson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Zac Evenson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Riane Ritter and Austin Schingledecker each scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brady Linn threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Nick Howen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Blattner threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Joel Sowada, he went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brady Linn went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Conner Clark went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Cam Miller earned walk and Sam Rothstein scored a run.

OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

(Wednesday May 26th @ Osakis) Non-Conference

The Silverstreaks defeated their Section rivals the Huskers, backed by eight hits and a good pitching performance by No. 6, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 14 led their offense, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, No. 21 went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he had a walk and No. 6 went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher Rob Voller threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four walks and four runs. Drew Lange threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Will Ethen went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tate Lange went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cohl Clear went 1-for-3, Tanner Tomasek and Dierks Opatz both earned a walk and Connor Klocker scored a run.

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 12-2/18-2

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 12-3/17-3

Rocori Spartans 10-4/12-9

Alexandria Cardinals 9-5/12-8

Brainerd Warriors 5-8/6/14

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-7/5/11

St. Cloud Tech Tigers 4-10/6-14

Fergus Falls Otters 3-9/4-14

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 2-14/3-17

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons 14-0/20-0

Albany Huskies 11-3/17-3

Pierz Pioneers 8-6/13-6

Little Falls Flyers 7-6/8-11

St. Cloud Catherdral Crusaders 7-7/10-8

Zimmerman Thunder 4-9/6-13

Mora Mustangs 3-9/6-12

Milaca FC Wolves 0-14/0-20

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 12-/2/17-2

Royalton Royals 12-2/16-4

Paynesville Bulldogs 9-6/14-6

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 8-6/10-10

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-8/8-10

Kimball Area Cubs 3-11/5-14

Holdingford Huskers 3-11/4-13

Maple Lake Irish 3-11/3-1