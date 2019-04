The Monticello Magic baseball team beat the Sartell Sabres 9-5 Monday afternoon. The Sabres fall to 1-1 on the season with the loss.

On Tuesday, the Rocori Spartans will host the Fergus Falls Otters in Richmond for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

The Cathedral Crusaders will host Milaca at 5 p.m. at Dick Putz Field.

The Tech Tigers will take on Brainerd under the lights at Joe Faber Field, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.