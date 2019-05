The Cathedral baseball team swept a doubleheader with Mora Tuesday night at the MAC on Bob Karn Day. The Crusaders took game one 6-2 before winning game two 7-4.

The Crusaders are now 10-1 on the season.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Tech 5

Fergus Falls 4, Apollo 1

Big Lake 4, Sartell 0

Grand Rapids 6, Rocori 4 (10)

Softball

Apollo 5-2, 6-21 Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-5, 6-8 vs Tech

Big Lake 8, Rocori 3