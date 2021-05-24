Prep Baseball Recaps

Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

(Thursday May 20th @ Sartell) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans put up five runs in their first at bat and never looked back again. They collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitcher some support. Nic Howen started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Cam Miller, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Connor Clark went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Joel Sowada was credited for a pair of RBIs and Carter Thelen went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3, Jayden Phillippi earned a walk and he scored a run, Brady Linn and Sam Rothstein each scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 and Tyler Gentile went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 15 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 6

(Saturday May 22nd @ Tech) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers, backed by eighteen hits, including five doubles and a triple. They had ten players that collected hits, with a couple of big innings, they put up four runs in the second and five in the fifth. Brady Blattner was the Spartans starting pitcher, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Clark threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Spartans offense was led by Cam Miller, he went 4-for-4 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a a pair of runs. Connor Clark went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Brady Linn had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jayden Philippi went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run Payton Randall went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run. Chance Berger went 1-for-1 and Joel Sowada went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run, Sam Rothstein and Ryan Kranz each scored a pair of runs.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, twelve runs, two walks and had one strikeout. Andy Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Noah Westphal went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Spencer Gustin went 1-for-4 with a double. Lincoln Benson went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Brady Kenning went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs, Andy Johnson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Gannon Aycock scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 3

(Saturday May 22nd @ Tech) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers in game two of their double header. The Spartans collected seven hits, including five doubles to give Brady Linn their starter on the hill good support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Clark closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits and recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jayden Phillipi went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cam Miller went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Carter Thelen was credited for an RBI. Connor Clark went 1-for-3 and Brady Blattner earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-1 with a double and a sacrifice, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher Henry Bulson threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Friesen and Blake Kilanowski both went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brady Kenning went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Thomas Hoffmann went 2-for-4. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gannon Aycock earned two walks and he scored a run.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 1 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 0

(Thursday May 20th @ Tech) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers in a pitching battle. The Lumberjacks put up an early run on the board and held on. They did collect two doubles and played very good defense. Brandon Lussier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Isaiah Biehn, he went 1-for-2 with a double for their lone RBI of the game and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Biehn went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored the only run of the game. Brandon Lussier went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Aaron Keger went 1-for-3 and JD Kondos had a sacrifice.

The Tigers starting pitcher Blake Kilanowski threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Tigers offense was led by Jaden Mendel and Jaxon Kenning they both went 1-for-3 and Henry Bulson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Matthew Friesen and Elijah Unze both earned a walk and Brady Kenning earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Saturday May 22nd @ Becker) Non-Conference

The Sabres of the CLC defeated their foes from the Mississippi 8 Conference the Bulldogs, backed by seven timely hits including two doubles. The Sabres starting pitcher Chris Heying threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch ad he had a stolen base. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Tyler Gentile earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Michell Louden threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lucas Eigen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. The Bulldogs offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Michell Louden was credited for an RBI. Nick Berglund went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-2. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3 and Carson Makward scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 11 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

(Thursday May 20th @ Bob Cross) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Storm, they collected eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their starting pitcher a good deal of support, Dalton Ogdahl threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw one inning in relief, he recorded on strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 4-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Arndorfer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Andrew Baumgart went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ian Koosman went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Jett Salonek went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sam Etterman had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Alec Schramm had a sacrifice and he scored a run and Carter Schow earned a walk.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Brandon Bokelman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Hemker threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Wollak threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks.

The Storm’s offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Jeff Solarz, Dan Mathies and Connor Hemker all went 1-for-3, Dane Dingman earned a walk, Andrew Wollak earned a walk and he scored a run and Owen Arndt scored a run.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 2 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 0

(Thursday May 20th @ Brainerd) Central Lakes Conference

The Warriors defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles in a good pitching dual. Their starting pitcher Isaac Hanson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Andrew Zuk, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Hanson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Johnny Berson earned a walk and Henry Carlson had a stolen base.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw a complete game, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Alex Hausman went 2-for-3, Grant Roob went 1-for-3 and Will Allenspach earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 11 BECKER BULLDOGS 6

(Friday May 21st @ Bob Cross) Non-Conference

The Storm of the Central Lakes Conference defeated their foe from the Mississippi 8 Conference the Bulldogs. They collected eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Landen Lunser threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Hemker threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Storm’s offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Bokelman went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dane Dingmann went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andrew Herren went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Connor Hemker earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Jeff Solarz went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Nick Berglund threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk. Jackson Thorn threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recored two strikeouts. Nolan Murphy threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Michael Louden, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nick Berglund went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Will Thorn went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, e had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Eigen went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Huffman went 1-for-4, Bennett Tatge earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Gavin Swanson scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3

(Friday May 21st @ Maple Lake) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Irish, backed by ten hits, errorless baseball and eight guys that collected hits. Carter Petron started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Petron threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Gabe Gorecki went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Carter Petron went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Leibold went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Brady Petron went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher Riley Hagen threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Noah Beffel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run. The Irish offense was led by Luke Goetz and Marcus Weimer, both went 1-for-3 for an RBI and each scored a run. Barry Scanlon went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Noah Beffel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Eddy Neu, Nathan Zander and J. Gendreau all earned a walk and Carter Scanlon scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3 MINNEWASKA LAKERS 2 (9 In)

(Friday May 21st @ Paynesville) Non-Conference

The Bulldogs of the Central Mn. Conference defeated their West Central Conference rivals the Lakers in nine innings. Won on a walk off walk that was earned by Tanner Stanley. They collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher Ryan Messer threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt earned the win with 1 1/3 inning in relief, he retired four batters.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Chase Bayer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 with two doubles. Tanner Stanley went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Cooper Bast went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Eli Nelson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tori Olmscheid had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher Aaron Versteeg threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Johnson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice. Mitchell Gruber went 2-for-3, with a sacrifice and he scored a run and Sam Hested went 2-for-5. Hunter Johnson went 2-for-4, Tori Johnson and PJ Johnson went 1-for-4 and Darion Alexandria scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 16 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 0

(Thursday May 20th @ Osakis) Non-Conference

The Eagles defeated their foe the Silversteaks, backed by nine hits, including two doubles and solid pitcher pitcher. The put up seven runs in the bottom of the 7th to seal the deal. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Michael Bautch earned three walks, he was credited for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Mathies earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. AJ Rassmussen was hit three times by a pitch, Armando Walker earned two walks and Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitch of record for the Silversteaks was T. Baumgarter. J. Johnson went 1-for-3 and Bauer Kilmer went 1-for-3 with a double. Tyson Hagedon earned a walk, Kyle Mages had a sacrifice, Meha Hoelscher and Wyatt Sell both were hit by a pitch.

DASSEL COKATO CHARGERS 3 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

(Thursday May 20th @ Dassel) Non-Conference

The Chargers of the Wright County Conference defeated their Central Mn. Conference foe the Cubs, backed by eight hits and good defense. Grayson Landerville started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nikolai Niemela threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Charges offense was led by Grant Haataja, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Jacob Niemela went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ryan Link went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tobias Collins went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Riley Pennala went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Zach Morris went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skyler Gruba threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ace Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Cody Leither, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Gavin Winter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Skyler Gruba went 1-for-3, Adam Schmidt had a stolen base and he scored a run, Austin Donnay and Ace Meyer both earned a walk. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan earned two walks and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 6

(Thursday May 20th @ Zimmerman) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Mike Moulzolf threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw the final inning in relief, to earned save, he gave up two hits, one walk an he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Ryan Chmielewski went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Logan Winkelman went 3-for-3 for an RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Logan Thorsten went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Foss and Hunter Gorecki both earned a walk and Brady Wirth scored a run.

The Thunder’s starting pitcher Caden Franke threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and one walk. Trevor Jones threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Thunder’s offense was led by Wyatt Petron, he went 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Freeberg went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brent Netland went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Caden Spence went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Eli Nelson and Aiden Pardino both went 1-for-3. Nolan Spence went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Ryan Bouley earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Thursday May 20th @ Avon) Non-Conference

The Huskies of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their neighbors from the Central Mn. Conference the Huskers. They collected nine hits, including one double to give their starting pitcher good support. Brady Goebel started on the mound he threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Huskies were led on offense by Breyden Eiynck, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had had a stolen base and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3, Brady Goebel went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored run and Will Mergen earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers Nick Hanson threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Lange threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Cohl Clear, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored run. Sam Harren, Robb Voller and Andrew Raden all went 1-for-3 and Tate Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0 (6 Innings)

(Friday May 21st @ Foley) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers, backed by eleven hits and a big six runs second inning. Their starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Gorecki went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Wirth went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jack Wolfe went 2-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Charles Hackett went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Chmielewski was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Vince’s stolen base was at home plate, that isn’t often done. Logan Thorsten earned two walks and he scored a run and Alex Bathein scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher Nick Henry threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Gwost threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Flippi threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Gabe Hirsch, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Collin Kray went 1-for-3.

STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Friday May 21st @ Faber) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by eight hits, including a grand slam, that broke open a scoreless game mid-way thru. This gave Tate Braegelman good support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Crusaders were led on offense by Roman Voss, he went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Andrew Rott went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Simones went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Grant Wensmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Larson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Jonah Prokott threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kolten Happke and Ryan Stuckemayer both went 1-for-3. Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-2 and he was it by a pitch, Jeremy Bangeaser earned a walk and Jonah Prokott was hit by a pitch.

(STANDINGS AS OF MAY 24TH)

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE STANDINGS

ROYALTON ROYALS 12-2/15-4

ACGC FALCONS 9-2/14-2

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 9-4/14-4

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7-6/9-9

BBE FALCONS 6-8/8-9

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3-8/3-12

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3-11/5-13

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3-11/3-13

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE STANDINGS

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 12-3/15-3

WILLMAR CARDINALS 11-2/15-2

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 11-2/12-6

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 9-5/11-8

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4-7/5-9

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 4-10/6-14

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3-9/4-12

BRAINERD WARRIORS 4-8/5-13

ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 2-11/3-14

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

FOLEY FALCONS 13-0/19-0

ALBANY HUSKIES 10-2/16-2

PIERZ PIONEERS 7-5/12-5

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS7-6/8-7

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7-5/8-9

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4-9/6-13

MORA MUSTANGS 2-9/5-11

MILACA FAITH CRISTIAN WOLVES 0-14/0-20