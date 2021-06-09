Prep Baseball Recaps

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL SABRES 6 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

The Sabres defeated their CLC and Section 8AAA rivals the Cardinals, backed by six timely hits and a good pitching performance. Chase Heying started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run, Blake Haus had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Charlie Kent went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jacob Merrill earned a walk and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis earned a walk and courtesy runner Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Shay Endres threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Jendro threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Grady Anderson, he went 1-for-3 for with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Elijah Holthaus went 2-for-4 and JD Hennen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Devin Cimbura went 1-for-3 and Devan Swerman earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 2 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 0

The Spartans defeated their CLC and Section 8AAA rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by eight hits, great defense and a very gritty pitching performance. They put up single runs in both the first and the second innings. Brady Blattner started on the mound for the Spartans he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Joel Sowada went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Jack Spanier went 1-for-4.Brady Linn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jayden Philippi went 1-for-1, he earned two walks he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Clark and Cam Miller both went 1-for-3 for the Spartans.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Aaron Heger also threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense included Ethan Biehn, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Parker Mistic went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Aaron Heger went 1-for-3, Brandon Lussier, Ben Corradi and Isaiah Biehn each earned a walk and pinch runner Caden Bolte had a stolen base.

ROCORI SPARTANS 8 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 7

The Spartans defeated their CLC and Section 8AAA rivals the Cardinals, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a triple. Cole Fuchs started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits and six runs. Brady Linn threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jayden Philippi went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cam Miller went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Connor Clark went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joel Sowada earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Will Suchy, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Jendro threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Connor Lerfald, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Elijah Holthaus went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady McCoy went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. JD Harren went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Cimbura went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nate Hammerback went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Hagen went 2-for-3, Devan Swerman earned a walk and Tyler Kludt scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 6

The Crusaders defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Cardinals, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a triple. They put up five runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. Andrew Rott started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Lenzmeier threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up five hits, four runs and and one walk.

The Crusaders offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaiah Pesch went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grant Wensmann went 2-for-4 and Jack Theisen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Henderson went 1-for-1, Matt Larson earned a walk and he scored one run, Austin Lenzmeier was hit by a pitch and Roman Voss scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Howard threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Gagnon threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals were led on offense by Riley Niedzielski, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Carson Gagnon went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Landon Jones went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned two walks. Bryce Fobbe went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Hawkin Miller went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Bowman was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and Section 6AA rivals the Crusaders, backed by seven hits and good defense. This will set up another rematch between the Conference and Section 6AA rivals with Albany. Jonah Prokott started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kolten Happke, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Jeremy Bingesser had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Welle went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kamden Happke went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Leidenfrost was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chandler Doucette earned a walk, had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jonah Prokott earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Talen Braegelman threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run and Steve Ellingson gave up one walk and three runs. Austin Lenzmeier threw threw innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Andrew Rott went 2-for-3 with a double. John Hawkins went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Matthew Larson went 1-for-3. Stephen Ellingson went 1-for-1 and Grant Wensmann earned a walk. Nikhil Gulati and Max Harris both were hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 14 LUVERNE CARDINALS 5

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 3AA foe the Cardinals, backed by twelve hits, including a double and eight different players collecting hits. The Bulldogs put up eight runs in the second inning an they never looked back. Eli Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Messer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one walk. Trent Wendlandt closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. This sets up a rematch between conference rivals the ACGC Falcons for the Section 3AA championship.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Tanner Stanley went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chase Bayer went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Tangen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Abe Bullard and Cooper Bast both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Messer scored one run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Ethan Beyer, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Connell threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cade Wenninger threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout Brayden Ripka threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he had one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Brayden Ripka, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Wenninger went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Overgaard went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bailey Cowell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Casey Sehr went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Beyer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Bosch earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

(Note: if there is one loss per team, necessary game to follow)

Wednesday June 9th

(6:30 @ MAC)

Section 5AAA

Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm vs. Monticello Magic

Thursday June 10th

(11:00 @ Putz)

Section 8AAA

Rocori Spartans vs. Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres

Thursday June 10th

(4:30 @ Putz)

Section 6AA

Pierz Pioneers vs. Albany Huskies

Thursday June 10th

(5:00 @ Spicer)

Section 3AA

Paynesville Bulldogs vs ACGC Falcons