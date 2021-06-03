Prep Baseball Playoff Summaries

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

FOLEY FALCONS 13 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday June 1st @ Foley) SECTION 6AA

The Falcons defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Mainstreeters, backed by ten timely hits, including three doubles. Charles Hackett started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw two innings. He gave up three singles and he record two strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced. Troy Emmerich threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and he had one stolen base. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Hunter Gorecki went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Foss went 1-for-1, he earned one walk and he scored one run. Troy Emmerich went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored one run and Logan Thorsten and Hunter Holewa both earned one walk. Brady Wirth went 1-for-2 and Mike Moulzolf went 1-for-1. Colby Johnson earned two walks and he scored one run, Charles Hackett went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jack Wolfe was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Mainstreeters starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Chris Stadther. Their offense was led by Chris Stadther, he went 1-for-2, Logan Meyer went 1-for-2 and Eli Fletcher went 1-for-3. Earning a walk was Dominic Ritter and Kergen Middendorf.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Foley) SECTION 6AA

The Falcons defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Eagles, backed by seven very timely hits, including one double. Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw two innings, he gave up one, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Gorecki went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Colby Johnson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Wirth went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Josia Peterson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski scored one run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Michael Bautch threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he had one stolen base. Michael Bautch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Myles Dziengel went 2-for-3. Armando Walker went 1-for-3, Nolan Geislinger earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Jackson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 1

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Pierz) SECTION 6AA

The Pioneers defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Dutchmen, backed by six hits and a very good pitcher performance. Noah Cekalla started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bingesser, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kolten Happke went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored one run. Chandler Doucette went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-2 and he scored one run and Noah Cekalla and Ryan Stuckmayer both earned a walk.

The Dutchmen’s starting pitcher Grant Moscho threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Grant Moscho went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored their lone run to led the Dutchmen's offense.

ALBANY HUSKIES 2 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Avon) SECTION 6AA

The Huskies defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Cardinals backed by timely hitting, including a pair of doubles. Carter Thelen started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he and he scored two runs. Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI andTanner Arceneau went 1-for-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Zachary Schmidt was their pitcher of record. The offense was led by Graham Jacobson, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Landon Jones went 2-for-3 and Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-3. Zachary Schmidt wen 2-for-3 and he scored their lone run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Royalton) SECTION 6AA

The Crusaders defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Royals, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher Andrew Rott threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Janzen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk to earn the save.

The Crusaders offense was led by Logan Simones, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Theisen went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Lenzmeier had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-4 with a double and Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored one run. Matt Larson went 2-for-3 and he scored one run Ryan Janzen was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Steve Ellingson had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Carter Petron threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Gabe Gorecki, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Carter Petron went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Brady Petron went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice. Jacob Leibold went 2-for-4 and Grayson Suska went 1-for-4. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brady Brezinka scored a run.

Thursday June 3rd

(Section 5AAA)

Sauk Rapids Storm @ Big Lake Hornets (4:30)

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

Zimmerman Thunder @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

STC Apollo Eagles @ St. Francis Saints (4:30)

Thursday June 3rd

(Section 8AAA)

Detroit Lakes Lakers @ Sartell Sabres (4:30)

Alexandria Cardinals @ Rocori Spartans (4:30)

(Section 3AA)

Thursday June 3rd

Paynesville Bulldogs vs. Fairmont (Marshall) (5:00)

(Section 6AA)

Friday June 4th) (5:00)

Pierz Pioneers @ Foley Falcons

Cathedral Crusaders @ Albany (Avon)

Annandale Cardinals @ Royalton Royals

EVW Eagles @ Melrose (Spring Hill)