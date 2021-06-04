Prep Baseball Playoff Summaries

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 1

(Thursday June 3rd @ Sartell) SECTION 8AAA

The Sabres defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Lakers, in a very good ball game, the Sabres put up four runs in the fifth to put them up. The Sabres collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Gentile closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres were led on offense by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and Kalen Lewis went 3-for-3 and he scored one run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jacob Merril and Andrew Ambrosier both scored one run and Austin Hendrichs earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Blaine Henderson threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The offense was led by Blaine Henderson, he earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jaden Tucker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Bradley Swiers went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Trevor Schnathorst and Thomas both earned a walk, Zack Oistad was hit by a pitch and Jake Bishop scored one run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

(Thursday June 3rd @ Rocori) SECTION 8AAA

The Cardinals defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Spartans, backed by six timely hits, including a triple. Will Suchy was the starting pitcher for the Cards, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Elijah Holthaus threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cards offense was led by Devin Umbrura, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and JD Hennen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brock Lerfald went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Luke Hagen had a sacrifice, he earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Reid Risdorf and Brady McCoy both scored a run, Caleb Runge had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Shay Endres had a stolen base and he scored one run and Elijah Holthaus had a sacrifice.

The Spartans starting pitch Cole Fuchs threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Linn threw one inning in relief, he issued on walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Joel Sowada, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, Cam Miller was it by a pitch and credited for an RBI and Tanner Rausch earned a walk and was credited for an RBI. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayden Phillipi earned a walk and he scored one run and Carter Thelen had a sacrifice.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 10 BIG LAKE HORNETS 7

(Thursday June 3rd @ Big Lake) SECTION 5AAA

The Storm defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Hornets, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. They played errorless baseball to back their starting pitcher Alex Harren. He threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Hemker threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Andrew Harren, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went

1-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Hemker was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Luke Pakkala earned a walk. Noah Jensen eared two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Keegan Patterson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hornets Sampson Schlegel threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Robeck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keenan Hjemstad threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Hornets offense was led by Sampson Schlegel, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Zach Robeck went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored one run. Keenan Hjemstad went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Cole Duchene went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Daniel Chmielewski went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Will Boeckman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Stern went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Spanier had a sacrifice.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 STC TECH TIGERS 2

(Thursday June 3rd @ Monticello) SECTION 5AAA

The Magic defeated their Section 5AAA rival the Tigers, backed by five timely hits. Zach Anderson started on the mound for the Magic, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Woitala threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Brock Woitala, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Branson went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Anderson was credited for an RBI and Logan Raab had a sacrifice. Jackson Pribyl and Caden King both earned a walk and each scored a run. Calvin Schmitz and Trevor Jones each earned a walk and Alex Fiering earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffmann threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaxon Kenning he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Henry Bulson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Thomas Hoffmann, Mathew Friesen and Jaden Mendal all earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4

(Thursday June 3rd @ Becker) SECTION 5AAA

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Thunder, backed by nine hits. The starting pitcher Jackson Thorn threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Kenny Foster Jones threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Nolan Murphy went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Kaden Pfingsten went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Matthew Huffman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored one run. Carson Makarrel went 1-for 1 and he scored two runs, Jackson Thorn was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jacob Bergstrom earned a walk.

The Thunders starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kai Franke threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Thunder offense was led by Nolan Spence, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Trevor Jones went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Eli Nelson went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Petron went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Gavin Birdsell went 1-for-3, Elliot Swanson earned a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Bouley went 1-for-1 and Caden Spence went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 8 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 3

(Thursday June 3rd @ St. Francis (SECTION 5AAA)

The Saints defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Eagles, backed by twelve hits. Their starting pitcher Lucas Hess threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ethan Smith threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks. Parker Leipzig threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Corbin Donner, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Carsen Thorsten went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Lucas Hess went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Smith went 2-for-4 and Ethen Smith went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Parker Leipzig went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Ethan Roberts went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Heinen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run Cam Husky earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ashton Miller threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Hayden Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and James Nyberg went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Blake O’Hara was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Boettcher went 1-for-4 and he scored one run, Alex Hausmann earned two walks, and Ashton Miller and Parker Schulz each were hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 FAIRMONT CARDINALS 2

(Thursday June 3rd @ Marshall) (Section 3AA)

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 3AA rivals the Cardinals, backed by seven hits and strong pitcher performances. Eli Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter. Ryan Messer threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Chase Bayer, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ryan Messer went 2-for-3. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Drew Tangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs and Tori Olmscheid both went 1-for-3. Eli Nelson was hit by a pitch, Abe Bullard was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cooper Bast scored one run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Jacob Crissinger threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Landen Meyerdirk, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Eli Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double and Jack Kosbad went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Jorgensen went 1-for-4 and Nate Soelter went 1-for-3. Levi Pooley earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brenden Schmidtke, Jackson Otermarck and Gavin Rodning all earned one walk.

(Section 6AA)

Friday June 4th (5:00)

Pierz Pioneers @ Foley Falcons

Cathedral Crusaders @ Albany (Avon)

Annandale Cardinals @ Royalton Royals

EVW Eagles @ Melrose (Spring Hill)

(Section 8AAA)

Tuesday June 8th (FABER)

Alexandria Cardinals vs. Sartell Sabres (11:00)

Rocori Spartans vs. Bemdiji Lumberjacks (1:30)

Section 5AAA)

Saturday June 5th (7:00)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ Monticello Magic

Becker @ Big Lake