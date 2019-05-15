Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 14th
The Sartell baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Tech Tigers Tuesday at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field. The Sabres are now 7-6 on the season, while Tech falls to 4-9.
Jake Schelonka picked up the win in Sartell's 3-1 victory, with Wes Neslund nailing down the save. Dylan Notsch earned the win for the Sabres in game two, which Sartell won 4-3.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
-Cathedral Splits with Zimmerman
Win game one 6-5, Lose game two 2-1
-Rocori Sweeps Willmar
8-2, 12-5
-Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
Softball
Cathedral 10, Zimmerman 0
Rocori Sweeps Willmar 15-0, 8-2
Sartell Sweeps Tech 11-2, 11-2