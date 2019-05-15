Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 14th

The Sartell baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Tech Tigers Tuesday at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field. The Sabres are now 7-6 on the season, while Tech falls to 4-9.

Jake Schelonka picked up the win in Sartell's 3-1 victory, with Wes Neslund nailing down the save. Dylan Notsch earned the win for the Sabres in game two, which Sartell won 4-3.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

-Cathedral Splits with Zimmerman

Win game one 6-5, Lose game two 2-1

-Rocori Sweeps Willmar

8-2, 12-5

-Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

Softball

Cathedral 10, Zimmerman 0

Rocori Sweeps Willmar 15-0, 8-2

Sartell Sweeps Tech 11-2, 11-2