Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Thursday, May 23rd

The Sartell baseball team took both games of an unconventional doubleheader Thursday. The Sabres first beat Zimmerman 7-1 at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field before hopping on a bus to the MAC to beat Apollo 1-0.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball
Sartell 7, Zimmerman 1
Sartell 1, Apollo 0
Cathedral 6, Little Falls 1
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Brainerd 2, Tech 1
FRIDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 4 PM

Softball
5AAA
Willmar 3, Apollo 2
Rocori 4, Monticello 1
6AA
Cathedral 12, Albany 2
8AAA
Sartell 11, Alexandria 1

