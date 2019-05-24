Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Thursday, May 23rd

The Sartell baseball team took both games of an unconventional doubleheader Thursday. The Sabres first beat Zimmerman 7-1 at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field before hopping on a bus to the MAC to beat Apollo 1-0.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Sartell 7, Zimmerman 1

Sartell 1, Apollo 0

Cathedral 6, Little Falls 1

Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Brainerd 2, Tech 1

FRIDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 4 PM

Softball

5AAA

Willmar 3, Apollo 2

Rocori 4, Monticello 1

6AA

Cathedral 12, Albany 2

8AAA

Sartell 11, Alexandria 1