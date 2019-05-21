Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Monday, May 20th

The Cathedral softball team clobbered Staples-Motley 21-0 Monday night in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs. The Crusaders are now 14-2 on the season.

Megan Voit led Cathedral to the win with a perfect game on the mound, while also doing damage in the batter's box. Voit pitched five innings and struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced and charted three hits and three runs batted in at the plate.

The Crusaders will take on Eden Valley-Watkins at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Brainerd 5, Apollo 2

Rocori 8, Big Lake 2

Red Wing 3, Tech 2