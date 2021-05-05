Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – May 4th
The Sartell baseball team improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of wins over St. Cloud Apollo Tuesday. The Sabres took game one 5-0 before posting a 10-0 win in game two.
Chase Heying threw a one-hit shutout in game one and Tyler Gentile tossed a four-hitter in game two.
The Sabres will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at Bob Cross Field.
Elsewhere:
Baseball
Tech 12, Fergus Falls 6
Tech 10, Fergus Falls 6
Willmar 9, Rocori 1
Willmar 6, Rocori 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Brainerd 1
Cathedral 11, Mora 1
Softball
Willmar 16, Apollo 13
Willmar 8, Apollo 7
Rocori 6, Bemidji 3
Brainerd 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 15, Fergus Falls 0
Sartell 13, Fergus Falls 4
Cathedral 9, Mora 6
Tech 12, Alexandria 7
Alexandria 13, Tech 12