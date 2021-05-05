Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – May 4th

The Sartell baseball team improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of wins over St. Cloud Apollo Tuesday. The Sabres took game one 5-0 before posting a 10-0 win in game two.

Chase Heying threw a one-hit shutout in game one and Tyler Gentile tossed a four-hitter in game two.

The Sabres will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at Bob Cross Field.

Elsewhere:

Baseball

Tech 12, Fergus Falls 6

Tech 10, Fergus Falls 6

Willmar 9, Rocori 1

Willmar 6, Rocori 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Brainerd 1

Cathedral 11, Mora 1

Softball

Willmar 16, Apollo 13

Willmar 8, Apollo 7

Rocori 6, Bemidji 3

Brainerd 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell 15, Fergus Falls 0

Sartell 13, Fergus Falls 4

Cathedral 9, Mora 6

Tech 12, Alexandria 7

Alexandria 13, Tech 12