Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday, May 28th

The Cathedral baseball team will host Eden Valley-Watkins Tuesday night in the Crusaders' first game of the Section 6AA playoffs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed due to rain and poor field conditions.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 PM (@ SRR High School)

Apollo @ Big Lake 5 PM

Zimmerman @ Rocori 5 PM

Softball

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell 4 PM

Rocori vs Becker 4 PM (@ Sauk Rapids-Rice High School)

Tech vs Elk River 4 PM (@ St. Michael-Albertville)

Annandale vs Cathedral 4 PM (@ Waite Park)