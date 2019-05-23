Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Thursday, May 23rd

The Cathedral softball team will play a Section 6AA playoff matinee Thursday when they take on Albany in Waite Park. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

The Crusaders have outscored their opponents 33-0 in their first two games of the playoffs, while Albany needed eight innings to beat Pillager 8-7 in their opening game before routing Royalton 12-0.

ELSEWHERE:

Softball

Apollo vs Willmar @ Rocori 4 PM

Monticello @ Rocori 4 PM

Alexandria @ Sartell 4 PM

Baseball

Tech @ Brainerd 2 PM

Zimmerman @ Sartell 4 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5 PM

Elk River @ Tech 7 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral (SJU) 7 PM