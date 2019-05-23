Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Thursday, May 23rd
The Cathedral softball team will play a Section 6AA playoff matinee Thursday when they take on Albany in Waite Park. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.
The Crusaders have outscored their opponents 33-0 in their first two games of the playoffs, while Albany needed eight innings to beat Pillager 8-7 in their opening game before routing Royalton 12-0.
ELSEWHERE:
Softball
Apollo vs Willmar @ Rocori 4 PM
Monticello @ Rocori 4 PM
Alexandria @ Sartell 4 PM
Baseball
Tech @ Brainerd 2 PM
Zimmerman @ Sartell 4 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5 PM
Elk River @ Tech 7 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral (SJU) 7 PM