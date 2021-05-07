Play Ball! St. Cloud Rox Announce 2021 Promotions

Yesterday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that effective today capacity limits are lifted for all outdoor events -- which means we'll likely have a full stadium for the St. Cloud Rox home opener on Friday, June 4th at Joe Faber Field.

Joe Faber Field can accommodate about 2,000 fans.

To celebrate, the St. Cloud Rox revealed their 2021 promotions to add to the excitement surrounding the upcoming baseball season.

The June 4th home opener will feature a visit from special guest and former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. Gardy will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, as well as making himself available for autographs and photos. The home opener will be followed by a post-game fireworks show.

The post-game fireworks are not just a home opener treat. You'll be able to enjoy post-game pyrotechnics after every Friday night home game this season. The Friday night fireworks dates are June 4th & 11th, July 2nd, 16th, and 23rd, and August 2nd & 13th.

The Rox will host 'Pink in the Park' on Sunday, June 13th benefiting the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Players will wear pink jerseys to be auctioned off after the game.

On Tuesday, June 22nd it's the Saint Cloud Rox 'Bark in the Park' night, when you can bring your dog to the game. The first 200 pups will receive a free Rox dog dish.

Thursday, July 1st is the annual 'Military Appreciation Day' when the first 250 kids receive a patriotic, youth Rox jersey -- and the Rox will wear special military themed uniforms that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to benefit local veterans.

Single game tickets for all Rox games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day online at www.stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or at the Rox ticket office located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 5 PM.