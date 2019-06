Voice of the Vikings and host of the 9-noon show on KFAN and the Fan Radio Network Paul Allen will be broadcasting his show live July 11th in downtown St. Cloud at Old Capital Tavern's Room 27 off 7th Avenue near the Stearns County Courthouse.

Fans of P.A. should come out, have some breakfast/lunch and watch and listen and maybe even participate in the show. Those in attendance may also have chances to win prizes.