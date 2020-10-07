Ovie And The Franchise- October 7th, 2020 [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their first win of the season, Bill Guerin is throwing half of the Wild roster into the dumpster and Jimmy Butler has led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

Should the Vikings even be trying to win at this point? Does Bill Guerin know what he's doing or not? Will the Wolves ever recover from Jimmy Butler leaving town?

All these subjects (and more) are tackled by Jay and Dave in this week's edition of "Ovie and the Franchise."