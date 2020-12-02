Ovie And The Franchise: December 2nd, 2020 [PODCAST]

There are plenty of hot topics in the world of sports today. Luckily for you, Jay and Dave are here to discuss them all on "Ovie and the Franchise."

The Minnesota Twins are set to part ways with pitcher Trevor May and outfielder Eddie Rosario. Will they add any players to help the 2021 team, or just continue to shed salary without any meaningful reinforcements?

The Vikings are making a playoff push and are only one game out of the seventh seed in the NFC. Can they put a run together and sneak into what looks like a pretty even playoff field?

Gopher basketball is off to a 3-0 start thanks to three strong games from guard Marcus Carr. Is Carr an NBA talent?

All these questions and more are answered on this week's edition of "Ovie and The Franchise." The show is recorded every Wednesday and airs on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen."