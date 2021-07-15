After being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremonies are just a week away on Friday, July 23rd.

Team USA is expected to consist of more than 600 athletes, with eight of them coming from Minnesota -- including one from Saint Cloud. Let's meet them.

Meet the 8 Olympic Athletes from Minnesota

Getty Images

Alise (Post) Willoughby

Sport, BMX Racing

Age, 30

Hometown, Saint Cloud

Getty Images

Grace McCallum

Sport, Gymnastics

Age, 18

Hometown, Isanti

Getty Images

Gable Stevenson

Sport, Wrestling

Age, 21

Hometown, Apple Valley

Getty Images

Lara Dallman-Weiss

Sport, Sailing

Age, 32

Hometown, Shoreview

Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

Sport, Gymnastics

Age, 18

Hometown, Saint Paul

Getty Images

Payton Otterdahl

Sport, Track & Field

Age, 25

Hometown, Rosemount

Getty Images

Shane Wiskus

Sport, Gymnastics

Age, 22

Hometown, Spring Park

Getty Images

Regan Smith

Sport, Swimming

Age, 19

Hometown, Lakeville

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics run from July 23rd through August 8th, and can bee seen on the networks of NBC, which include NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCS, USA, NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo.

Streaming of the olympic games will also be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBCSports.com.

Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule by Sport

USA! USA! USA! Here's where and when to cheer on your red, white, and blue wearing' American athletes in Tokyo.

Sport Dates (CDT) Where to Watch Ceremonies July 23 (Opening)August 8 (Closing) NBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Archery July 23-July 31 CNBC

NBC Olympics Artistic Swimming August 2-7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Badminton July 23-August 2 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Baseball July 27-August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Basketball July 24-August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Basketball 3X3 July 23-28 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Beach Volleyball July 23-August 6 CNBC

NBC Olympics Boxing July 23-August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

Olympic Channel Canoe/Kayak July 25-August 6 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Cycling July 23-August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Diving July 25-August 7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics <Equestrian July 24-August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Fencing July 23-August 1 CNBC

NBC Olympics Field Hockey July 23-August 6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Golf July 28-August 6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Gymnastics July 23-August 3 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Handball July 23-August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

Olympic Channel Judo July 23-31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Karate August 4-7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Modern Pentathlon August 5-7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics August 5-7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics <Rowing July 23-29 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Rugby July 25-31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Sailing July 24-August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Shooting July 23-August 2 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Skateboarding July 24-August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Soccer July 24-August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock (Highlights) Softball July 23-27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Sport Climbing August 3-6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Surfing July 24-31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Swimming July 24-August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock (Highlights) Table Tennis July 23-August 6 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Taekwondo July 23-27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Tennis July 23-31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Track & Field July 30-August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Trampoline July 30-31 CNBC

NBC Olympics Triathlon July 25-27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Volleyball July 23-August 8 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Water Polo July 24-August 8 CNBC

NBC Olympics Weightlifting July 23-August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Wrestling July 31-August 7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.