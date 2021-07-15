Olympics Start a Week from Tomorrow, Meet the Eight Minnesota Olympians (and How to Watch Them)

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash

After being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremonies are just a week away on Friday, July 23rd.

Team USA is expected to consist of more than 600 athletes, with eight of them coming from Minnesota -- including one from Saint Cloud. Let's meet them.

Meet the 8 Olympic Athletes from Minnesota

Getty Images

Alise (Post) Willoughby

  • Sport, BMX Racing
  • Age, 30
  • Hometown, Saint Cloud

 

Getty Images

Grace McCallum

  • Sport, Gymnastics
  • Age, 18
  • Hometown, Isanti

Getty Images

Gable Stevenson

  • Sport, Wrestling
  • Age, 21
  • Hometown, Apple Valley

Getty Images

Lara Dallman-Weiss

  • Sport, Sailing
  • Age, 32
  • Hometown, Shoreview

Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

  • Sport, Gymnastics
  • Age, 18
  • Hometown, Saint Paul

Getty Images

Payton Otterdahl

  • Sport, Track & Field
  • Age, 25
  • Hometown, Rosemount

Getty Images

Shane Wiskus

  • Sport, Gymnastics
  • Age, 22
  • Hometown, Spring Park

Getty Images

Regan Smith

  • Sport, Swimming
  • Age, 19
  • Hometown, Lakeville

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics run from July 23rd through August 8th, and can bee seen on the networks of NBC, which include NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCS, USA, NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo.

Streaming of the olympic games will also be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBCSports.com.

Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule by Sport

USA! USA! USA! Here's where and when to cheer on your red, white, and blue wearing' American athletes in Tokyo.

SportDates (CDT)Where to Watch
CeremoniesJuly 23 (Opening)August 8 (Closing)
  • NBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
ArcheryJuly 23-July 31
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Artistic SwimmingAugust 2-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
BadmintonJuly 23-August 2
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
BaseballJuly 27-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
BasketballJuly 24-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
Basketball 3X3July 23-28
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Beach VolleyballJuly 23-August 6
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
BoxingJuly 23-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • Olympic Channel
Canoe/KayakJuly 25-August 6
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
CyclingJuly 23-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
DivingJuly 25-August 7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
<EquestrianJuly 24-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
FencingJuly 23-August 1
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Field HockeyJuly 23-August 6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
GolfJuly 28-August 6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
GymnasticsJuly 23-August 3
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
HandballJuly 23-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • Olympic Channel
JudoJuly 23-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
KarateAugust 4-7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Modern PentathlonAugust 5-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Rhythmic GymnasticsAugust 5-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
<RowingJuly 23-29
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
RugbyJuly 25-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
SailingJuly 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
ShootingJuly 23-August 2
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
SkateboardingJuly 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
SoccerJuly 24-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock (Highlights)
SoftballJuly 23-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Sport ClimbingAugust 3-6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
SurfingJuly 24-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
SwimmingJuly 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock (Highlights)
Table TennisJuly 23-August 6
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
TaekwondoJuly 23-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
TennisJuly 23-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Track & FieldJuly 30-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
TrampolineJuly 30-31
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
TriathlonJuly 25-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
VolleyballJuly 23-August 8
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Water PoloJuly 24-August 8
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
WeightliftingJuly 23-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
WrestlingJuly 31-August 7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Tokyo Olympics
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top