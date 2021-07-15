Olympics Start a Week from Tomorrow, Meet the Eight Minnesota Olympians (and How to Watch Them)
After being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremonies are just a week away on Friday, July 23rd.
Team USA is expected to consist of more than 600 athletes, with eight of them coming from Minnesota -- including one from Saint Cloud. Let's meet them.
Meet the 8 Olympic Athletes from Minnesota
Alise (Post) Willoughby
- Sport, BMX Racing
- Age, 30
- Hometown, Saint Cloud
Grace McCallum
- Sport, Gymnastics
- Age, 18
- Hometown, Isanti
Gable Stevenson
- Sport, Wrestling
- Age, 21
- Hometown, Apple Valley
Lara Dallman-Weiss
- Sport, Sailing
- Age, 32
- Hometown, Shoreview
Sunisa Lee
- Sport, Gymnastics
- Age, 18
- Hometown, Saint Paul
Payton Otterdahl
- Sport, Track & Field
- Age, 25
- Hometown, Rosemount
Shane Wiskus
- Sport, Gymnastics
- Age, 22
- Hometown, Spring Park
Regan Smith
- Sport, Swimming
- Age, 19
- Hometown, Lakeville
The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics run from July 23rd through August 8th, and can bee seen on the networks of NBC, which include NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCS, USA, NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo.
Streaming of the olympic games will also be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBCSports.com.
Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule by Sport
USA! USA! USA! Here's where and when to cheer on your red, white, and blue wearing' American athletes in Tokyo.
|Sport
|Dates (CDT)
|Where to Watch
|Ceremonies
|July 23 (Opening)August 8 (Closing)
|Archery
|July 23-July 31
|Artistic Swimming
|August 2-7
|Badminton
|July 23-August 2
|Baseball
|July 27-August 7
|Basketball
|July 24-August 8
|Basketball 3X3
|July 23-28
|Beach Volleyball
|July 23-August 6
|Boxing
|July 23-August 8
|Canoe/Kayak
|July 25-August 6
|Cycling
|July 23-August 7
|Diving
|July 25-August 7
|<Equestrian
|July 24-August 7
|Fencing
|July 23-August 1
|Field Hockey
|July 23-August 6
|Golf
|July 28-August 6
|Gymnastics
|July 23-August 3
|Handball
|July 23-August 8
|Judo
|July 23-31
|Karate
|August 4-7
|Modern Pentathlon
|August 5-7
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|August 5-7
|<Rowing
|July 23-29
|Rugby
|July 25-31
|Sailing
|July 24-August 4
|Shooting
|July 23-August 2
|Skateboarding
|July 24-August 4
|Soccer
|July 24-August 7
|Softball
|July 23-27
|Sport Climbing
|August 3-6
|Surfing
|July 24-31
|Swimming
|July 24-August 4
|Table Tennis
|July 23-August 6
|Taekwondo
|July 23-27
|Tennis
|July 23-31
|Track & Field
|July 30-August 7
|Trampoline
|July 30-31
|Triathlon
|July 25-27
|Volleyball
|July 23-August 8
|Water Polo
|July 24-August 8
|Weightlifting
|July 23-August 4
|Wrestling
|July 31-August 7
