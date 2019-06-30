Odorizzi Makes AL All Star Team

The American and National League All Star reserves were named this afternoon. Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was the lone Twins player named today. Short stop Jorge Polanco was voted in as the starter at his position last week.

Odorizzi is 10-3 with a 2.73 ERA this season. The Twins lead the American League Central and will have just 2 All Stars while 2nd place Cleveland and the 3rd place White Sox each have 3 players.

Players the who may have been snubbed with the Twins include outfielders Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler, DH Nelson Cruz, first baseman C.J. Cron and pitcher Jose Berrios.